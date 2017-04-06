Bulgarian Foreign Ministry: Bulgaria Categorically Condemns the Use of Chemical Weapons and Chemical Substances

"Bulgaria categorically condemns the use of chemical weapons and chemical substances having a similar effect as tantamount to a war crime. The barbaric act against the population of the Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun on April 4, 2017 is inadmissible, unacceptable, and grossly violates international humanitarian law," the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said in a position published on its website on Thursday, quoted by BTA.



"This is the latest in a series of chemical weapons attacks against Syria's civilian population. There is no cause that can justify the killing of innocent civilians, including many women and children. We insist that the facts should be established and that those responsible for this crime should be held to account. We recall that the primary responsibility for the protection of Syria's population rests with the Syrian regime," the position reads.



"The only way to prevent such anti-human acts in future is to put an immediate end to the armed conflict in Syria and find a political solution."



"The Republic of Bulgaria expresses unqualified support for the work of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons for the full and unconditional implementation of the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and the prevention of the use of this type of mass destruction weapon, as well as for the international, impartial and independent mechanism, established by the UN General Assembly, to assist in the investigation and prosecution of those responsible for the most serious violations of international humanitarian law in Syria," the Foreign Ministry says.