Customs Officers Found 3720 kg of Acetic Anhydride Hidden in Trucks Carrying Apples from Serbia to Iraq

Customs officers at Kalotina Checkpoint have seized 3720 kg of acetic anhydride. This was announced by the press center of the National Customs Agency.



The precursor was found during a check of three trucks carrying apples from Serbia to Iraq. The three trucks were selected for scanning, which detected density anomalies. During the physical inspection the customs officers discovered tubes containing acetic anhydride - a precursor for heroin production - hidden in some crates of apples.



The total amount found in the three trucks is 3720 kg net weight divided into 178 tubes. The acetic anhydride found is worth only about BGN 1,700 per tonne. It can, however, produce more than 1.5 tonnes of heroin worth over BGN 135M.