End of Roaming: Final Hurdle Cleared

MEPs removed the last hurdle on the way to full abolition of retail roaming surcharges in a vote on Thursday, announced from the European Parliament.



The abolition of retail roaming surcharges, now scheduled for June 15, 2017, will enable consumers to call text and use mobile data for the same cost at home and while travelling in another EU country and transfer data across borders from another EU members state for the same cost as at home.

‘’This is a great victory for European consumers’’, said rapporteur Miapetra Kampula-Natri.

‘’We can now celebrate the fact that from June 15 on there will be no more roaming fees. Users travelling across Europe will be able to check emails, use maps, upload photos on the social media, phone and text home without extra cost.’’

Parliament removed the final hurdle – wholesale price caps – by endorsing an informal deal on them, already informally agreed with the Council, by 549 votes to 27 and 50 abstentions.