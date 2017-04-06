Sofia City Prosecutor's Office Requests the Termination of Mareshki Party

Sofia City Prosecutor's Office submitted to the Sofia City Court (SCC) application for a dissolution of the political party "National Movement for Freedom and Democracy" (PP "NMFD"), represented by Veselin Mareshki – the party chairman, According to the prosecution quoted by BGNES.

After an inspection of Sofia City Prosecutor's Office, three reasons were identified for the dissolution of the political party: PP "NMFD" is not registered as it is required by the law in 2005 . The party has not carried out the provided meetings of the High Authority, under the Political Parties Act and the Statute of the Party, no less than once every 5 years and has not presented the crew of the new leadership in the court.

It is evident from the data. submitted by the CEC, that the political party has not participated more than 5 years since her last court registration in elections for a parliament, president, vice president or for municipal councilors and mayors.



On March 03, 2017 in Sofia City Prosecution Office has received a signal from the Central Election Commission (CEC) for verification of compliance with the provisions of the Political Parties Act by the candidate for deputy Veselin Mareshki.