Foreign Minister Walid Muallem: Syria Did Not And Will Not Use Chemical Weapons
Syria's armed forces "did not and will not" use chemical weapons, even against jihadist groups, Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said on Thursday, AFP reported.
"I stress to you once again: the Syrian army has not, did not, and will not use this kind of weapons - not just against our own people, but even against the terrorists that attack our civilians with their mortar rounds," he said.
