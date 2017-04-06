2016's Lowest Hourly Payment Rates Within EU Are In Bulgaria

A Eurostat poll shows that the average hourly payment rate for the EU in 2016 was EUR 25.4, quoted by BTA.

 It was lowest in Bulgaria (barely EUR 4.4), Romania (EUR 5.5), Lithuania (EUR 7.3), Latvia (EUR 7.5), Hungary (EUR 8.3) and Poland (EUR 8.6).

Denmark registered the highest hourly rate – EUR 42. The sphere of services was best paid in Bulgaria (EUR 4.7), followed by the one of industry (EUR 4.2), while the lowest rate was in the construction business – EUR 3.6 per hour.

