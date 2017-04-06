Tsvetan Tsvetanov: I Would Never Commit to Taking Up the Post of Chairman of the National Assembly

''I would never commit to taking up the post of Chairman of the National Assembly because I am involved in party’s organisational activities'', said Deputy Chairman of the Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria Tsvetan Tsvetanov for Nova TV.



''The exercise of legislative power entails great personal responsibility'', Tsvetanov pointed out.



“The role of the Bulgarian Parliament should be strengthened and that is the desire of the United Patriots,” he added.



Tomorrow is the next meeting with the United Patriots to discuss the policies of the two parties.