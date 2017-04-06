Alpha Research: No Radicalization Ascertained Among Bulgarian Muslims

April 6, 2017, Thursday
Bulgaria: Alpha Research: No Radicalization Ascertained Among Bulgarian Muslims photo: BGNES

No radicalization has been ascertained among Bulgarian Muslims, data of a survey carried out by Alpha Research agency show, qoted by BNR.

The survey outlines some main trends in the adjustments of the Muslims living in Bulgaria including low social status that encourages transition from seasonal to permanent family emigration, as well as clear religious identity with a tendency for stricter adherence to the rules- fasting during Ramadan and abstinence from consumption of alcohol and pork meat.

Despite the adherence to Islam, the survey marks a clear prevalence of universal criteria of good and evil and maintenance of good relations with Christians. Alpha Research marks high level of disapproval towards terrorist organizations among Bulgarian Muslims.

