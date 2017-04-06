Tourist Visits to Bulgaria Expected to Pick up 22% for Easter Holidays

Business » TOURISM | April 6, 2017, Thursday // 13:17| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Tourist Visits to Bulgaria Expected to Pick up 22% for Easter Holidays photo: BGNES

Tourist visits to Bulgaria for the Easter holidays are expected to pick up 22% from last year, Tourism Minister Stela Baltova said Wednesday, according to BTA.

She said that Sofia Airport figures indicate an increase of visits from Germany, the UK, Italy and Portugal.

Tourists in summer are expected to increase 10% from 2016. "There is an interesting tourist season in store for us," the Minister said adding that tourists from Germany are forecast to increase by 30-35% and those from Russia by 10%.

One in ten foreign tourists who visited Bulgaria last year said that they are interested in culture tourism.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: tourism, Stela Baltova, tourists
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria