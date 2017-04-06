Tourist Visits to Bulgaria Expected to Pick up 22% for Easter Holidays

Tourist visits to Bulgaria for the Easter holidays are expected to pick up 22% from last year, Tourism Minister Stela Baltova said Wednesday, according to BTA.



She said that Sofia Airport figures indicate an increase of visits from Germany, the UK, Italy and Portugal.



Tourists in summer are expected to increase 10% from 2016. "There is an interesting tourist season in store for us," the Minister said adding that tourists from Germany are forecast to increase by 30-35% and those from Russia by 10%.



One in ten foreign tourists who visited Bulgaria last year said that they are interested in culture tourism.