Turkey Says Chemical Weapons Used in Syria Attack

Turkey said on Thursday the autopsies of three Syrians killed in an attack in rebel-held northwestern Syria confirmed that chemical weapons had been used by President Bashar al-Assad's regime, AFP reported.



"Autopsies were carried out on three of the bodies after they were brought from Idlib. The results of the autopsy confirms that chemical weapons were used," Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağsaid, quoted by state-run Anadolu news agency.



"This scientific investigation also confirms that Assad used chemical weapons," Bozdağ added, without giving further details. Thirty-two injured Syrians were brought to southern Turkey for medical treatment but three of them died in hospital.