Bulgaria’s GDP in Fourth Quarter of 2016 Stands at BGN 25.8B

According to preliminary data, Bulgaria’s Gross Domestic Product in the fourth quarter of 2016 amounts to BGN 25.8B  at current prices or BGN 3,616 per capita of the population. In euro, that makes 13.191M, or 1,849 euro per capita of the population, indicate data by the National Statistical Institute on key indices of Bulgaria.

During the fourth quarter of 2016, the unemployment rate stood at 6.7& or 214,000 people. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2015 the number of unemployed persons is down by 46,000 and the unemployment rate –  by 1.2% points. 

