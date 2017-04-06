Movement for Rights and Freedoms Issues Declaration on Referendum in Turkey

The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) has issued a declaration in connection with the upcoming referendum in Turkey:

“On 16 April Turkey will vote in a referendum on constitutional changes that will change it forever. And not just Turkey. But the Balkans, Europe and the world,” reads the declaration, according to BNR.



“It is Erdogan’s aim to obtain all power in the country, unchecked. Erdogan wants to be president, prime minister and party leader all rolled into one. Without any checks and balances mechanisms,” the DPS writes, and adds that the referendum poses a threat to democracy, the observance of fundamental rights and freedoms, as well as the supremacy of law.



''That is why all democratic forces and countries must take a categorical stand today, because tomorrow it will be too late'', the DSP declaration reads.