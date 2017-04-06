National Gallery Presents 'Azerbaijan - Magical Universe of Colors'

Exhibition of works by artists from Azerbaijan entitled Azerbaijan - magical universe of colors was held at the National Gallery on April 5. It includes 31 works by famous Azerbaijani artists such as Yaver Sultanov, Mir Nadir Zeynalov, Javad Mirdjavadov, Eldar Mammadov and Vugar Muradov.





''Thеy are artists who, despite the different generations, are connected through the rich spirituality of their paintings, their sensuality and warmth. All this also symbolizes the country in which they live - with a rich history and traditions. They often use colors like orange, yellow and red. Considering that Azerbaijan is named the country of fire, we can assume that much of these colors are its symbol'',said the curator of the exhibition Gergana Hristova.





An important factor is the variety of colours with which the artists work, for Javad Mirdjavadov for example, the nature of Azerbaijan is a major source of inspiration.

The exhibition is organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan on the occasion of 25th anniversary of establishment diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria.





Yaver Sultanov, Mir Nadir Zeynalov, Javad Mirdjavadov, Eldar Mammadov and Vugar Muradov are presented many times in Azerbaijan, USA, France, Germany, Japan, Luxembourg, Russia, Holland, Iran, Turkey, Hungary, Georgia and other states. Their works are placed in many museums and private collections.







All painting are given with the courtesy of Rauf Ahundov.

The exhibition will be open at the National Gallery until May 21, 2017.