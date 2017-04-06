Cloudy, Rainy Weather Expected in Bulgaria on Thursday

The weather will be cloudy and a heavy thunderstorms are expected today across Bulgaria on Thursday, 6 April, announced the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology with the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

Maximum air temperatures in the country are expected at between 14 and 19 degrees Celsius.

Sea water temperatures are expected at between 9 and 11 degrees Celsius.

The atmospheric pressure is lower than the average for April and will fall a little bit more.

Over the mountains the clouds will be significant and over 1700 meters is expected to snow.



The maximum temperatures over 1200 meters would be about 7 degrees Celsius, and over 2000 meters – about 1 °C.