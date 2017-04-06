Cloudy, Rainy Weather Expected in Bulgaria on Thursday

Society » ENVIRONMENT | April 6, 2017, Thursday // 10:24| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Cloudy, Rainy Weather Expected in Bulgaria on Thursday photo: BGNES

The weather will be cloudy and a heavy thunderstorms are expected today across Bulgaria on Thursday, 6 April, announced the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology with the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.
Maximum air temperatures in the country are expected at between 14 and 19 degrees Celsius.

Sea water temperatures are expected at between 9 and 11 degrees Celsius.

The atmospheric pressure is lower than the average for April and will fall a little bit more.

Over the mountains the clouds will be significant and over 1700 meters is expected to snow.

The maximum temperatures over 1200 meters would be about 7 degrees Celsius, and over 2000 meters – about 1 °C.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, cloudy, storm, tempretures
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria