Bulgaria: Donald Trump Says Syria Chemical Attack Has Changed His View of Assad photo: BGNES

Donald Trump has described the chemical attack in Idlib province which killed more than 70 people as an “affront to humanity”, but offered little clue to any new strategy to end the violence in Syria, The Guardian writes.

The US president said that Tuesday’s attack – whose victims included women, children and babies – had affected him profoundly and transformed his thinking about the Syrian president, Bashar al-Assad.

“I will tell you that attack on children yesterday had a big impact on me – big impact,” Trump said in the White House Rose Garden. “My attitude toward Syria and Assad has changed very much … You’re now talking about a whole different level.”

But during a joint press conference with King Abdullah of Jordan on Wednesday, Trump also repeated his criticism of Barack Obama’s administration for drawing and then failing to enforce a “red line” over Assad’s use of chemical weapons.

