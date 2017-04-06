Burgas, Alexandroupolis Ports to Develop Joint Project
The managing teams of the ports in Burgas and Alexandroupolis plan to develop a joint project based on European financing, according to BNR.
The Port of Burgas has said that the project aims to attract a third country from the Black Sea region however a non-EU one. The future joint project will focus on seaside environmental tourism and will develop, deliver and promote tourist products in the countries involved.
The Greek side is going to be the leading partner in the future project. The Port of Alexandroupolis authorities have made a commitment to building the needed infrastructure for servicing yachts and small sailing vessels and the officials from Burgas – to develop the tourist routes.
