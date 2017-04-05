Government Approves Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of EU costs

At a regular meeting Bulgaria’s caretaker government approved a cost estimate for the country’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union.



An amount totaling EUR 35M has been allocated for the time span of 2017-2018, announced BNR. Further funding has been approved for 2017 related to the organization of the presidency. It is worth EUR 18.5M and will be used to finance the reconstruction and renovation of buildings and halls for the presidency’s activities; supply of furniture and specialized vehicles; the program of cultural events and others.



Funding for 2017 is fully covered by the National Revenue. The rest of funding will be included in the updated 2018-2020 budget plan.