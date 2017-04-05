Working Group at Final Stage of Drafting Criteria about New Regulation on Aliens' Integration

The working group in charge of drafting the criteria for a new Regulation on the integration of aliens granted a refugee status or national protection is at the final stage of its task, caretaker Deputy Prime Minister in charge of preparing Bulgaria's EU Presidency Denitsa Zlateva said on Wednesday, according to BTA.



She explained that the working group was set up far ahead of the revocation of the Council of Ministers' Decree No. 208.



Zlateva recalled that in accordance with a Cabinet decision a new text of Decree No. 208 should be proposed by Friday and it should contain clear criteria for integration and a coordination mechanism.



The draft will be put up for a public discussion, after which the document will be adopted by the Council of Ministers taking note of all commentaries received in the law-stipulated time period, she added.