European Court of Justice Sentences Bulgaria Over Poor Air Quality

The European Court of Justice has published its decision related to the lawsuit against Bulgaria on violation of Directive 2008/50 on ambient air quality and cleaner air in Europe., according to BNR.



The case was initiated by the European Commission. The EU court has found Bulgaria guilty for systematic and constant exceeding of EU norms on fine particulate matter on the territory of the whole country.



According to the World Health Organization, in 2012 air pollution caused 3 million premature death cases worldwide, including 479,000 in Europe and 8,634 in Bulgaria.