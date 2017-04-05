Moldova, Montenegro Agree on Cooperation within European Integration

Moldova, Montenegro Agree on Cooperation within European Integration

Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Galbur, Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration, had a meeting with Foreign Minister of Montenegro, Srđan Darmanović, who pays a working visit to Chisinau, Moldpres has reported.

The parties confirmed mutual interest in intensifying political dialogue, boost trade and economic exchanges, strengthen cooperation in education and culture.

Minister Galbur welcomed the positive results of Montenegro in Euro-Atlantic integration, pointing to the open exchange of experience, particularly in terms of European integration, through enhanced dialogue both at governmental branch, as well as that of the Parliament.

Minister Srđan Darmanović said that his country would boost bilateral relations with Moldova, especially in such fields as tourism, education, science and would desire to provide support in European integration. "The countries stepping the same direction should be mutually supportive. If you need assistance, we are here to give you a hand," said Montenegrin diplomat.

Regarding this, the parties expressed their intention to sign a common declaration related to the European integration dimension.

Tags: EU, moldova, Montenegro, european integration
