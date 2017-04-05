Bulgaria’s Caretaker Cabinet Suspends Sofia Airport Concession Procedure

Bulgaria’s caretaker cabinet has suspended the Sofia Airport concession procedure, the spokesperson of the Council of Ministers has announced.

According to caretaker Minister of Transport, Information Technology and Communications Hristo Alexiev, the Borisov 2 cabinet intended to cover debts of the Bulgarian State Railways with money from the Sofia Airport concession and overstated the influence of the criterion related to single concession fee at the expense of other important indicators such as investments, development and security.

Minister Alexiev said that the procedure should start again with the participation of an international consulting company which should make a preliminary feasibility study.

