Bulgaria’s Border Police Breakes Up Criminal Group Manufacturing Counterfeit Identification Documents
Bulgaria’s Border Police broke up a criminal group manufacturing counterfeit identification documents during a specialized operation in Sofia and Silistra district, according to BNR.
Six Bulgarian nationals, who used to order, manufacture and spread fake ID cards with falsified personal data were detained during the police operation.
According to preliminary information, the documents were made for foreign nationals residing illegally on Bulgarian territory as well as in Western European countries.
