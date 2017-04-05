Supreme Judicial Council's College of Judges Revises Workload Assessment Rules

Bulgaria: Supreme Judicial Council's College of Judges Revises Workload Assessment Rules

The Supreme Judicial Council's (SJC) college of judges revised on Tuesday the rules for assessing judges' workload, the SJC said, quoted by BTA.

According to the decision, each calendar year the SJC's administration will generate an electronic report about the individual workload of a judge from the previous year.

The report will be attached to judges' employee files. The first report will cover the work of courts in 2017. The SJC's decision relieves the court presidents from this duty.

Supreme Judicial Council
