16,789 Road Violations Established in Bulgaria Between March 27 and April 2

EPA/BGNES

According to data provided by Chief Directorate National Police, there were 16,789 road violations established in the period March 27 – April 2, the press centre of the Ministry of Interior announced.

8,527 fines were issued during the period and 5,353 charges. A total of 9,360 electronic fines were issued.

The number of unlicensed drivers found was 567. There were 248 people driving a vehicle under the influence, out of which 119 had blood alcohol content of over 1.2 per mille.

During the period, 133 road accidents occurred, in which 15 people lost their lives and 158 were injured. The road police found 142 vehicles without a vignette stamp.

