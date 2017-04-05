2km Long Queue of Trucks Formed at Lesovo Border Checkpoint, 1.5km at Kapitan Andreevo Checkpoint
Traffic is intense at the Bulgarian-Turkish border, the press centre of Chief Directorate Border Police announced.
At Lesovo border checkpoint, a 2km long queue of cargo vehicles formed, while at Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint there was a 1.5km long queue at the exit of the country. Transit is normal at the Bulgarian border checkpoints on the borders with Serbia, Macedonia, Greece, and Romania.
