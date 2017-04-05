2km Long Queue of Trucks Formed at Lesovo Border Checkpoint, 1.5km at Kapitan Andreevo Checkpoint

Politics » DOMESTIC | April 5, 2017, Wednesday // 10:36| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 2km Long Queue of Trucks Formed at Lesovo Border Checkpoint, 1.5km at Kapitan Andreevo Checkpoint

Traffic is intense at the Bulgarian-Turkish border, the press centre of Chief Directorate Border Police announced.

At Lesovo border checkpoint, a 2km long queue of cargo vehicles formed, while at Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint there was a 1.5km long queue at the exit of the country. Transit is normal at the Bulgarian border checkpoints on the borders with Serbia, Macedonia, Greece, and Romania.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kapitan Andreevo, Lesovo, macedonia, Turkey border, greece, Romania
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria