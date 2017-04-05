72 dead in Suspected Syria Chemical Attack

72 dead in Suspected Syria Chemical Attack

The death toll from a suspected chemical weapons attack on a rebel-held Syrian town has risen to 72, 20 of them children, a monitoring group said on Wednesday, cited by AFP.

"There were also 17 women among the dead and the death toll could rise further because there are people missing," the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Britain, France and the United States on Tuesday presented a draft resolution to the UN Security Council condemning the suspected chemical attack in Syria and demanding a full investigation as soon as possible.

The text, obtained by AFP, called on the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to report quickly on its findings on the attack earlier in the day on the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhun in Idlib province that killed at least 58 civilians.

Syria
