Bulgaria’s Ministry of Finance Lifts 2017 Economic Forecast

According to the spring macroeconomic forecast of Bulgaria’s Ministry of Finance, the country’s economy is expected to see a 3% increase in 2017.



In the autumn of 2016 the Finance Ministry was forecasting a 2.9% rise in the country’s GDP. Local consumption will be the main driving force of the economic growth. The average annual inflation in 2017 will be at 1.2%, the Ministry of Finance further forecasts.