Boyko Borisov Satisfied After the Negotiations with the United Patriots

GERB leader Boyko Borisov stated he was satisfied with the way the negotiations on the formation of a cabinet with the United Patriots coalition were being conducted, according to BNR.

In a statement to the media Borisov commented that the only requirement to the “patriots” was that they take part in the new cabinet, because the option of their only giving their support without being represented in the government was unacceptable.



Asked whether GERB was willing to invite Volya party to take part in the cabinet, Borisov answered that GERB plus the “patriots” had 122 MPs which was more than enough to form a coalition.