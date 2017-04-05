Boyko Borisov Satisfied After the Negotiations with the United Patriots

Politics » DOMESTIC | April 5, 2017, Wednesday // 07:25| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Boyko Borisov Satisfied After the Negotiations with the United Patriots EPA/BGNES

GERB leader Boyko Borisov stated he was satisfied with the way the negotiations on the formation of a cabinet with the United Patriots coalition were being conducted, according to BNR.

In a statement to the media Borisov commented that the only requirement to the “patriots” was that they take part in the new cabinet, because the option of their only giving their support without being represented in the government was unacceptable.

Asked whether GERB was willing to invite Volya party to take part in the cabinet, Borisov answered that GERB plus the “patriots” had 122 MPs which was more than enough to form a coalition. 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Boyko Borisov, GERB, Volya, United Patriots
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria