Tighter Security Measures Remain in Place at Russian Missions in Bulgaria
EPA/BGNES
Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Tighter security measures continue to be in effect around the Russian diplomatic missions in Bulgaria, BNR said.
After the terrorist attack at the St. Petersburg metro, there is an enhanced police presence in front of the Russian embassy in Sofia and the consular offices in Varna and Rousse. Security has been reinforced at the Russian Cultural information Centre in Sofia.
- » Interior Ministry Deports More Foreign Nationals Than it Detains
- » UK, Germany Plan New Defence Agreement After Brexit
- » Interior Minister: Migration pressure on Bulgarian-Turkish Border has been Declining
- » Bulgaria With Proposals To Supply Fighter Jets to Air Force
- » NATO's Secretary General To Present Annual Report
- » Bulgarian President Appoints Soviet-Era Agent as Defense Counsellor
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)