Tighter Security Measures Remain in Place at Russian Missions in Bulgaria

EPA/BGNES

Tighter security measures continue to be in effect around the Russian diplomatic missions in Bulgaria, BNR said.

After the  terrorist attack at the St. Petersburg metro, there is an enhanced police presence in front of the Russian embassy in Sofia and the consular offices in Varna and Rousse. Security has been reinforced at the Russian Cultural information Centre in Sofia. 

