Donald Tusk: Bulgaria is Perhaps the Best Example of How to Protect our Borders

President Rumen Radev and European Council President Donald Tusk discussed in Sofia the situation in the Balkans, the processes of migration and issues, connected with Brexit, according to BNR.

After the meeting, President Radev stated there was a proposal for the formation of a general operational plan of the EU for the protection of Bulgaria’s external borders and for additional financing for ensuring border security.



The Bulgarian head of state pointed out that the escalation of tension between the EU and Turkey was posing the greatest risk to Bulgaria and that it was inadmissible for Turkey to interfere in the election process and the domestic affairs of any EU country, including Bulgaria.

Donald Tusk commented that Bulgaria was perhaps the best example of how to protect our borders. Regarding Turkey, he stated: “The EU is honouring its commitments, just as we expect Turkey to continue keeping its part of the deal.”



Regarding the Brexit negotiations, the President of the European Council stated that the EU’s goal was “to minimize the costs of Brexit for all EU citizens” and that includes the citizens of Bulgaria.