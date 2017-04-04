Donald Tusk: Bulgaria is Perhaps the Best Example of How to Protect our Borders

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | April 4, 2017, Tuesday // 15:08| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Donald Tusk: Bulgaria is Perhaps the Best Example of How to Protect our Borders EPA/BGNES

President Rumen Radev and European Council President Donald Tusk discussed in Sofia the situation in the Balkans, the processes of migration and issues, connected with Brexit, according to BNR.

After the meeting, President Radev stated there was a proposal for the formation of a general operational plan of the EU for the protection of Bulgaria’s external borders and for additional financing for ensuring border security.

The Bulgarian head of state pointed out that the escalation of tension between the EU and Turkey was posing the greatest risk to Bulgaria and that it was inadmissible for Turkey to interfere in the election process and the domestic affairs of any EU country, including Bulgaria.

Donald Tusk commented that Bulgaria was perhaps the best example of how to protect our borders. Regarding Turkey, he stated: The EU is honouring its commitments, just as we expect Turkey to continue keeping its part of the deal.”

Regarding the Brexit negotiations, the President of the European Council stated that the EU’s goal was “to minimize the costs of Brexit for all EU citizens” and that includes the citizens of Bulgaria. 

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Donald Tusk, Rumen Radev, Braxit, EU
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria