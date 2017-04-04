GERB, United Patriots Agree to Have a Government for Full Term with Boyko Borissov as PM

April 4, 2017, Tuesday
Bulgaria: GERB, United Patriots Agree to Have a Government for Full Term with Boyko Borissov as PM EPA/BGNES

GERB and the United Patriots agreed on Tuesday that they will have a government with "a clear mandate of four years" and GERB leader Boyko Borisov as Prime Minister. This was decided at the first official meeting between the two formations in Parliament held as GERB tries to form a government coalition.

All participants said that there were no negotiations for ministerial posts.

By the end of the week there will be another meeting but during this time the experts  from GERB and United Patriots announced that they will continue to work on their political programs to create common political platform.

‘’ We’ve talked about our policies and they have almost full coverage of priorities and ideas for development of the country’’, said Delyan Dobrev, GERB.

