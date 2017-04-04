CITUB: Sharp Increase of Gas Prices Is Unreasonable and Inexpedient

The decision of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission for an increase of the natural gas prices is neither reasonable nor expedient, Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) President Plamen Dimitrov said at the BTA Press Club in Veliko Turnovo.

In his opinion, the regulator should face the people and explain the reason for the increase in a timely manner.

Dimitrov will see how the increase of gas prices will affect the prices of foods and non-foods in the next two months and whether it will boost inflation.

Dimitrov recalled that the collective labour agreements contain a clause saying that, if inflation exceeds 5%, this automatically triggers negotiations on adjustment of salaries.

The deficit on the labour market, which has already been recognized by the business, is a precondition for a salary raise, said Dimitrov. Therefore, the income increase has no alternative.

CITUB will insist on an annual increase of the range of BGN 100 to BGN 150, he stressed.

He noted that as of February the European trade unions have begun a campaign for an increase of salaries with a focus on Eastern Europe.

Tags: CITUB, Water Regulatory Commission, Plamen Dimitrov, Eastern Europe
