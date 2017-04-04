Meglena Kuneva, Bulgarian for Citizens Movement Party leader: I and the entire management of the party are resigning

Bulgaria: Meglena Kuneva, Bulgarian for Citizens Movement Party leader: I and the entire management of the party are resigning

The entire party management is resigning. I, as chair of the BCM – also'', the leader of Bulgaria for Citizens Movement party (BCM) Meglena Kuneva stated during a briefing after an executive sitting of the party, according to Focus News.

Meglena Kuneva explained that the resignation was needed in order to share the responsibility of the election loss of Reformist Bloc.

Kuneva explained that, although she had resigned, she was to continue being strongly committed to the cause of the Bulgaria for Citizens Movement.

“I want to give way to people who have been making their confident steps in politics since the beginning of BCM’s creation,” Meglena Kuneva stated.

She noted that today, April 4, the party’s executive council decided that, until the holding of congress and the election of new leadership, the deputy chairs of the party are to become the former MPs Dimitar Delchev and Antoniy Trenchev.

