Subway Station in St. Petersburg Closed After New Bomb Threat

Business | April 4, 2017, Tuesday // 13:16| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Subway Station in St. Petersburg Closed After New Bomb Threat EPA/BGNES

Russian emergency officials say they have closed a subway station in St. Petersburg following a bomb threa, reported ABC News.

The press office of the local emergency situations ministry said on Tuesday they received a call about a bomb at the Sennaya Square station.

An explosion on a moving train near the same station killed 14 people on Monday and wounded dozens.

Fire engines and ambulances were seen parked on the square outside the security cordon on Sennaya Tuesday morning.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, bomb attack, St. Peterburg
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria