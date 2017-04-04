Subway Station in St. Petersburg Closed After New Bomb Threat

Russian emergency officials say they have closed a subway station in St. Petersburg following a bomb threa, reported ABC News.



The press office of the local emergency situations ministry said on Tuesday they received a call about a bomb at the Sennaya Square station.



An explosion on a moving train near the same station killed 14 people on Monday and wounded dozens.



Fire engines and ambulances were seen parked on the square outside the security cordon on Sennaya Tuesday morning.