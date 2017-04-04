Black Sea region – Focus of Bulgaria’s EU Presidency

The draft of the national programme for the Council of EU’s Bulgarian presidency should be ready by June. That was reported by Vice Premier Denitsa Zlateva at a conference in Sofia, organized by the Friedrich Ebert Foundation, the Bulgarian Diplomatic Society and the Economics and International Relations Institute, quoted by BNR.

 The final version of the document will be ready on the eve of the presidency itself which starts as of January next year. The Black Sea region is one of the major subjects for Bulgaria.

The Black Sea region is the focal point of the interests of the EU, NATO and Russia. This is more than enough for greater attention to be paid to it. This part of Europe has always attracted the geopolitical interest of the great powers and after the 2007 EU accession of Bulgaria and Romania the economic interest grew up rapidly as well. Caretaker Vice Premier Denitsa Zlateva who is in charge of this country’s initial presidency of the Council, tackled the significance of the Black sea region for the EU.

The strategic importance of the Black Sea region for the EU is not a secret to anyone and that was recognized with the 2007 accession of both countries. Thus the Black Sea turned partially into an internal for the union sea”, Minister Zlateva points out.

