Boyko Borisov, GERB Wants to Form a Government by End-April

April 4, 2017, Tuesday
Bulgaria: Boyko Borisov, GERB Wants to Form a Government by End-April

Bulgaria's largest party, the centre-right GERB, expects to form a government with three nationalist parties by late April and return Boyko Borisov to power as prime minister, a senior party official said on Monday.

Borisov's GERB won 95 seats in the general election on March 26, beating its leftist Socialist rivals, but it failed to gain an outright 121-seat majority in parliament.

His resignation late last year triggered the early election.

GERB has told the third-placed United Patriots, a nationalist alliance of three parties, that the prime minister's post will not be subject of their coalition negotiations.

"The prime minister of the next government that will be formed I suppose by the end of this month will be Boyko Borisov", said Vladislav Goranov, an MP and member of GERB's political negotiating team. "There's no doubt about that'', added he.

Goranov's comments to reporters came after one of the nationalist leaders had suggested that Borisov should not lead the next government.

United Patriots, GERB, Boyko Borisov
