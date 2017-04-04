Natalie Imbruglia in Concert in Sofia on April 30

Australian singer-songwriter and actress Natalie Imbruglia will have her first concert in Sofia's Music Jam club on April 30, the organizers of the event said. Sofia is part of the artist's big European tour which kicks off on April 22 in Moscow and includes Berlin, Milan, Paris and London.

Platinum-selling artist Natalie Imbruglia has announced she is heading out on an international tour this spring. The three-time Grammy nominee will be playing smaller venues for a more intimate, acoustic tour to show her appreciation to her fans who continue to support her year after year.

"I'm so excited to be heading back out on the road again and chose these smaller venues as a thank you to my fans," the singer said. She goes on, "I love the feel of smaller rooms. It's as if I get to perform for each of them personally and really see them taking it all in."

Natalie will be performing songs from her entire catalogue, including her most recent release Male.

Tickets are already on sale on EVENTIM from BGN 50 to BGN 70.