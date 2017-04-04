Natalie Imbruglia in Concert in Sofia on April 30

Business | April 4, 2017, Tuesday // 12:19| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Natalie Imbruglia in Concert in Sofia on April 30 photo: facebook event

Australian singer-songwriter and actress Natalie Imbruglia will have her first concert in Sofia's Music Jam club on April 30, the organizers of the event said. Sofia is part of the artist's big European tour which kicks off on April 22 in Moscow and includes Berlin, Milan, Paris and London.

Platinum-selling artist Natalie Imbruglia has announced she is heading out on an international tour this spring. The three-time Grammy nominee will be playing smaller venues for a more intimate, acoustic tour to show her appreciation to her fans who continue to support her year after year.

 "I'm so excited to be heading back out on the road again and chose these smaller venues as a thank you to my fans," the singer said. She goes on, "I love the feel of smaller rooms. It's as if I get to perform for each of them personally and really see them taking it all in."

Natalie will be performing songs from her entire catalogue, including her most recent release Male.

Tickets are already on sale on EVENTIM from BGN 50 to BGN 70.

 

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Natalie Imbruglia
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria