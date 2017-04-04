President Radev and European Council President Tusk to discuss the Protection of EU External borders

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | April 4, 2017, Tuesday // 12:04| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: President Radev and European Council President Tusk to discuss the Protection of EU External borders EPA/BGNES

The President of the European Council Donald Tusk is to pay a working visit to Bulgaria at the invitation of Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev, according to BNR.

The protection of the EU external borders is among the topics that will be discussed between President Radev and Donald Tusk.

Rumen Radev has repeatedly called on the EU institutions to adopt a common action plan which can be implemented in the event of a dramatic increase of the migration pressure.

President Radev also insists that the EU should provide additional financing for the protection of the EU external borders, including the Bulgarian borders. Two weeks ago Donald Tusk supported President Radev’s proposals.

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Rumen Radev, Donald Tusk, EU external borders
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria