President Radev and European Council President Tusk to discuss the Protection of EU External borders

The President of the European Council Donald Tusk is to pay a working visit to Bulgaria at the invitation of Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev, according to BNR.



The protection of the EU external borders is among the topics that will be discussed between President Radev and Donald Tusk.



Rumen Radev has repeatedly called on the EU institutions to adopt a common action plan which can be implemented in the event of a dramatic increase of the migration pressure.



President Radev also insists that the EU should provide additional financing for the protection of the EU external borders, including the Bulgarian borders. Two weeks ago Donald Tusk supported President Radev’s proposals.