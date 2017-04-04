5km Long Queue of Trucks at the Exit of Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint
EPA/BGNES
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
At Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint, a 5km long queue of cargo vehicles formed at the exit, while at Lesovo border checkpoint there was a 1.5km long queue of trucks at the exit. This was announced by the press centre of Chief Directorate Border Police.
At Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint, a 5km long queue of cargo vehicles formed at the exit, while at Lesovo border checkpoint there was a 1.5km long queue of trucks at the exit. This was announced by the press centre of Chief Directorate Border Police.
On the Bulgarian-Romanian border at Dunav Bridge – Vidin border checkpoint, a queue of trucks about 2km long formed at the exit. At the remaining border checkpoints on the borders with Serbia, Macedonia, and Greece, traffic was normal.
- » President Radev Justifies Repeal of Ordinance on Integration of Refugees
- » Meglena Kuneva, Bulgarian for Citizens Movement Party leader: I and the entire management of the party are resigning
- » Boyko Borisov, GERB Wants to Form a Government by End-April
- » President Radev: Bulgaria Condemns Bombing in St. Petersburg
- » No Information About Injured Bulgarians in St. Petersburg Metro Explosion
- » Former Executive Director of Irrigation Systems EAD Charged with Malfeasance in Office
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)