5km Long Queue of Trucks at the Exit of Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint

April 4, 2017, Tuesday
EPA/BGNES

At Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint, a 5km long queue of cargo vehicles formed at the exit, while at Lesovo border checkpoint there was a 1.5km long queue of trucks at the exit. This was announced by the press centre of Chief Directorate Border Police.

On the Bulgarian-Romanian border at Dunav Bridge – Vidin border checkpoint, a queue of trucks about 2km long formed at the exit. At the remaining border checkpoints on the borders with Serbia, Macedonia, and Greece, traffic was normal.

Tags: Kapitan Andreevo, border checkpoint, Dunav Bridge
