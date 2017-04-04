5km Long Queue of Trucks at the Exit of Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint

At Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint, a 5km long queue of cargo vehicles formed at the exit, while at Lesovo border checkpoint there was a 1.5km long queue of trucks at the exit. This was announced by the press centre of Chief Directorate Border Police.



On the Bulgarian-Romanian border at Dunav Bridge – Vidin border checkpoint, a queue of trucks about 2km long formed at the exit. At the remaining border checkpoints on the borders with Serbia, Macedonia, and Greece, traffic was normal.