Russia Metro Attack Staged by Kyrgyz Suicide Bomber

April 4, 2017, Tuesday
Bulgaria: Russia Metro Attack Staged by Kyrgyz Suicide Bomber photo: twitter

A suicide bomber from Kyrgyzstan was behind the explosion that killed 11 people and injured dozens more in the Saint Petersburg metro, security services in the Central Asian country said Tuesday, reported AFP.

"The suicide bomber in the Saint Petersburg metro was a Kyrgyz national Akbarjon Djalilov born in 1995," a spokesman for the country's security services told AFP.

"It is probable that he acquired Russian nationality," he added.

Russia, bomb attack, metro station
