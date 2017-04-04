Russia Metro Attack Staged by Kyrgyz Suicide Bomber
World | April 4, 2017, Tuesday // 10:13| Views: | Comments: 0
photo: twitter
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A suicide bomber from Kyrgyzstan was behind the explosion that killed 11 people and injured dozens more in the Saint Petersburg metro, security services in the Central Asian country said Tuesday, reported AFP.
A suicide bomber from Kyrgyzstan was behind the explosion that killed 11 people and injured dozens more in the Saint Petersburg metro, security services in the Central Asian country said Tuesday, reported AFP.
"The suicide bomber in the Saint Petersburg metro was a Kyrgyz national Akbarjon Djalilov born in 1995," a spokesman for the country's security services told AFP.
"It is probable that he acquired Russian nationality," he added.
- » Two Suspected Terrorists Are On the Run After a Nail Bomb Planted in a St Petersburg Train (Updated)
- » St Petersburg Metro Blast Leaves Many Injured
- » European Council President Tusk to Meet with Macedonian President Ivanov on Monday
- » Eurostat: Euro Zone Unemployment Falls to More Than 7-Year Low
- » Greece to Accelerate Return of Migrants to Turkey as Arrivals Pick Up
- » Thousands are Protesting the Removal of CEU
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)