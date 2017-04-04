President Radev: Bulgaria Condemns Bombing in St. Petersburg

Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev has condemned yesterday’s bombing in the St. Petersburg metro, during which eleven people were killed and many more injured.

“With deep sorrow I received the news of the explosions in St. Petersburg, which led to numerous victims”, it said in a letter Radev sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin. “In this difficult time for your country, I would like to express the deepest condolences to the families and relatives of those killed and injured, on behalf on the Bulgarian people and myself”, it continued.

President Radev also wrote, he hoped for a speedy recovery of the wounded Russian citizens.

Numerous other politicians from just as many countries condemned the bombing as well.



US President Donald Trump spoke Monday with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and pledged Washington's "full support" for Moscow's response to the deadly attack on the Saint Petersburg metro, the White House said, cited by AFP.



Trump expressed his condolences and condemned the attack. Russian authorities said they were probing an "act of terror."



"Both President Trump and President Putin agreed that terrorism must be decisively and quickly defeated," the White House statement said.





Federica Mogherini, the foreign policy chief of the European Union said, she was following the news from St. Petersburg “with a lot of apprehension”, while U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said, those responsible for the bombing had to be held be held accountable.

Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel sent a message to Putin, in which she condemned the “barbaric act”. Her thoughts were with the families of the dead and the injured victims, whom she wished a quick recovery.