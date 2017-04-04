No Information About Injured Bulgarians in St. Petersburg Metro Explosion

Bulgaria: No Information About Injured Bulgarians in St. Petersburg Metro Explosion photo: twitter

Currently there is no information about Bulgarians injured in the St. Petersburg metro explosion, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry has announced.

Authorities are ready to provide assistance if necessary, Svetlozar Panov of the Consulate in the city told the BNR. A hotline is already active for information about Bulgarian citizens who were in the area of ​​the explosion. 

The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry urged all Bulgarian citizens there to avoid all kinds of public transport. It also advised them against visiting places where many people father, such as concerts, shopping centres, sport events and marketplaces, and to follow the instructions of the local authorities.

Further information can be obtained from the Bulgarian General Consulate in St. Petersburg.

Media have reported that according to preliminary data, ten people were killed in the explosion in the metro and 50 were injured.

