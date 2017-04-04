Japanese Tourists Interested in Thracian Culture
Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Japanese tourists are intrigued by the opportunity to visit Bulgaria and get acquainted with the masterpieces of Thracian culture, according to BNR.
Japanese tourists are intrigued by the opportunity to visit Bulgaria and get acquainted with the masterpieces of Thracian culture, according to BNR.
This became clear after the meeting of Bulgarian Minister of Tourism Stela Baltova with the chairman of the Japan-Southeast Europe Business Association Kihachiro Nishiura.
Interest in Bulgaria has increased after the visit of an exhibition of Thracian treasures to Japan. Currently Japanese tourists come to Bulgaria mainly for visiting the Rose Festival.
- » 138 Years since Sofia was Declared Bulgarian Capital
- » Movie About Julia Krusteva Will be Presented During the Festival 'Master of Art'
- » Bulgarian Painter Iskren Iliev with Solo Exhibition 'Dust and Dreams'
- » Embassy of Azerbaijan with Еxhibition at the National Art Gallery, Sofia
- » Bulgaria's Culture Ministry Announces Stance on Koprivshtitsa Issue
- » Movies About Claude Mone, Picasso, Joseph Brodsky During This Year 'Master of Art' Festival
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)