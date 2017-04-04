Japanese Tourists Interested in Thracian Culture

Japanese tourists are intrigued by the opportunity to visit Bulgaria and get acquainted with the masterpieces of Thracian culture, according to BNR.



This became clear after the meeting of Bulgarian Minister of Tourism Stela Baltova with the chairman of the Japan-Southeast Europe Business Association Kihachiro Nishiura.



Interest in Bulgaria has increased after the visit of an exhibition of Thracian treasures to Japan. Currently Japanese tourists come to Bulgaria mainly for visiting the Rose Festival.