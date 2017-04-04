Program of Bulgarian Presidency of EU Council Being Prepared

The draft national program for the Bulgarian presidency of the European Union must be ready by June, Deputy Prime Minister Denitsa Zlateva said, accprding to BNR.



The final version of the document will be ready before the Presidency, which starts in January next year. Priorities will be cdiscussed within the widest possible social, Zlateva said.

According to her, Sofia will defend the position that the EU needs to maintain its unity, and continue with regional cooperation and cohesion policy. Zlateva added that Bulgaria would hold the presidency of the European Union at a key moment in negotiations for the exit of the UK from the EU.