Program of Bulgarian Presidency of EU Council Being Prepared

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | April 4, 2017, Tuesday // 07:31| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Program of Bulgarian Presidency of EU Council Being Prepared EPA/BGNES

The draft national program for the Bulgarian presidency of the European Union must be ready by June, Deputy Prime Minister Denitsa Zlateva said, accprding to BNR.

The final version of the document will be ready before the Presidency, which starts in January next year. Priorities will be cdiscussed within the widest possible social, Zlateva said.

According to her, Sofia will defend the position that the EU needs to maintain its unity, and continue with regional cooperation and cohesion policy. Zlateva added that Bulgaria would hold the presidency of the European Union at a key moment in negotiations for the exit of the UK from the EU.

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Denitsa Zlateva, European Union, UK
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria