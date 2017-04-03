Two Suspected Terrorists Are On the Run After a Nail Bomb Planted in a St Petersburg Train (Updated)

At least 10 people have been killed and dozens wounded after a bomb blast ripped through a train carriage in the metro system of Saint Petersburg, Russia's second city, according to officials.



Several Russian media outlets have released the CCTV picture of the bearded suspect terrorist who was wearing a long, black top and a hat blamed for causing the carnage by detonating a bomb that was packed with shrapnel.

A source said: ‘Two people are being sought on suspicion of planning the blasts, one of whom is thought to have placed the explosive device in the metro wagon and the second person for leaving a bomb at the metro station Ploshchad Revolutsii’.

Russian media initially reported that there were two explosions, but officials later said that there was only one blast which happened as the train was moving between the stations of Sennaya Ploshchad and the Institute of Technology.



Hours later, police found and deactivated a second explosive device at another metro station, one of the city's busiest, sending a wave of fear across St Petersburg.



After a few hours of differing casualty tolls, Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova said 10 people died from the blast. City health authorities said 43 others were taken to hospital.