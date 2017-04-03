St Petersburg Metro Blast Leaves Many Injured

St Petersburg Metro Blast Leaves Many Injured

An explosion has hit an underground station in the city of St Petersburg, Russian media report.

At least 10 people are believed to have died after two explosions on the Saint Petersburg subway.

The Tass and Interfax agencies reported a blast at the Sennaya Ploshchad metro station, which left a number of victims.

Images posted on social media showed a train carriage with its doors blown out and damage inside.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is in the city, has been informed, Russian media say.

