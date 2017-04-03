Former Executive Director of Irrigation Systems EAD Charged with Malfeasance in Office

The Prosecuting Magistracy charged former executive director of Irrigation Systems EAD Dimitar Ivanov with inflicting BGN 2,986,355 detriment on the state-owned company resulting from the conclusion of four disadvantageous contracts for legal services between November 2013 and November 2014, and embezzling BGN 6,056 in the form of a mobile handset and two laptop computers. Ivanov was put on a recognizance not to leave, BNR said.



On March 31 the Prosecuting Magistracy pressed charges against Irrigation Systems EAD executive directors Ivailo Purvanov and Staiko Ganchev with inflicting BGN 963,000 detriment on the company.



The damage resulted from 79 contracts for legal, accounting and advertising services signed by Purvanov between December 2014 and June 2016 and a consulting service contract endorsed by Ganchev in February 2012.



Again, these contracts were unnecessary because Irrigation Systems has its own law experts and accountants