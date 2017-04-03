Boyko Borisov to Lead New Government Talks
photo: EPA/BGNES
GERB leader Boyko Boirsov will head the talks for forming the new government, sources from the party said, quoted by BNR.
GERB members met at the party headquarters earlier today to discuss details from the election program that should now become the program of the government. Its key priorities will include the social sphere and public administration reform.
