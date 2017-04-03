Traicho Traikov: There Is Chance for Stable Government

Former MP and member of New Republic Party, which failed to enter the Parliament Traicho Traikov, predicted a stable government, with good chance to end the mandate during an interview with BTV.



“There is a chance for a government which will be stable. The question is that unexpected problems are always going to appear and depending on the form and internal cohesion of the future cabinet, they have to find the right way to solve them’’, said Traykov.



According to his words the lack of consolidation with “Yes Bulgaria ” is not good for those 300 thousands people who voted on March 26 and which are not going to be presented in the future 44th Parliament .



‘’It is better not to talk about democratic pro-reform community but for right political formations which includes “Yes Bulgaria ” and parts from Reformist Bloc’’, noted he.



He also commented the results after the inspection made by the Commission for Protection of Competition (CPC) in the fuel sector. Last week they announced that there is no cartel founded in the fuel market. He described the decision as a ‘’mockery’’.



