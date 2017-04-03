Ministry of Education and Science to Present Draft Amendment to the Law for Development of Academic Staff

 Minister of Education and Science Nikolay Denkov will present today the long-awaited draft amendment to the Law for Development of academic staff, according to BNR.

 The text will be published on the website of the Ministry and there will be provided a special chapter concerning plagiasm in Bulgaria.

