Ministry of Education and Science to Present Draft Amendment to the Law for Development of Academic Staff
Minister of Education and Science Nikolay Denkov will present today the long-awaited draft amendment to the Law for Development of academic staff, according to BNR.
The text will be published on the website of the Ministry and there will be provided a special chapter concerning plagiasm in Bulgaria.
